Beo String Quartet to perform in Ironton

The Ironton Council for the Arts begins the 2022 portion of its 2021-22 subscription concert series with the Beo String Quartet from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The quartet will perform on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.

The Beo String Quartet consists of violinists Jason Neukon and Andrew Giordano, violist Sean Neukon and cellist Ryan Ash.

They embrace the breadth and depth available to a string quartet in the 21st century. By crafting original music and projects, engaging listeners through entertainment and thoughtful demonstration, collaborating with living composers, performing quartet masterpieces in a wide array of settings and exploring technology’s capacity as a musical and social tool, Beo is expanding the role of chamber musicians in today’s global culture. Now in its sixth season, Beo has performed over 100 concert works in the U.S. and Europe, including over 45 world premieres.

In addition to its many recordings, videos and covers, Beo regularly performs original works and projects – repertoire you cannot hear any other ensemble perform. Some of their music combines virtuosic quartet writing and staging in various forms that employs the use of electronics, pre-recorded music, video projections, live sound processing, spatial audio manipulation and animation.

Music education outreach is essential to the quartet’s vision.

Beo has earned a reputation for its thoughtfully crafted educational shows. Although disguised as entertainment, each show is designed to teach real chamber music skills and a love for classical music to students ranging from complete beginners to pre-professionals. Through its educational tours of elementary, middle and high schools, short-term residencies at colleges and universities and its annual residency at Dakota Chamber Music, Beo has shared these unique, engaging experiences with more than 3,500 students to date.

Admission is $15, tickets are available at the performance, and students are admitted free. Masks are highly recommended, social distancing guidelines will be practiced.

For more information about the Beo String Quartet including video and audio clips visit their web site at http://www.beostringquartet.com/.