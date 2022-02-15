Earl Pennington

Earl Pennington, 73, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Pennington.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, officiated by Brother Daniel Sewell. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.