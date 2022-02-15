Fairland breezes past Rock Hill

PROCTORVILLE — No Aiden Porter, no problem.

With the program’s all-time leading scorer Aiden Porter on the sidelines with an injury, the Fairland Dragons shot 54 percent and breezed past the Rock Hill Redmen 67-33 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

The Dragons (16-5, 10-3) were a sizzling 21-of-30 from 2-point range for 70 percent as they clinched at least a share of the OVC title.

Chase Allen had 15 points to lead 3 Dragons in double figures. Steeler Leep had 12 points and freshman Brody Buchanan had 10 points. J.D. Thacker had 9 rebounds and Leep had 5 assists.

Allen hit three 3-pointers and J.D. Thacker had a triple and scored 5 points as Fairland took a 14-4 first quarter lead.

The rookie Buchanan took over in the second quarter as he drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Leep had 4 points as Fairland extended the lead to 35-14.

Noah Doddridge and Brayden Adams hit 3-pointers for Rock Hill in the quarter.

Five different players scored for Fairland in the third quarter as the lead grew to 56-28.

Allen had 6 points, Will Davis hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and both Leep and Hunt had 4 points as Fairland scored 21 points in the quarter.

Doddridge scored 6 points in the quarter for the Redmen.

Leep scored 4 points and Cole Lucas drained a trifecta in the fourth quarter for Fairland.

The Redmen scored all 5 of their points at the foul line as Dylan Griffith was 2-2 while Landon Harper, Braydon Malone and Hankins were all 1-for-2.

Adams had 9 points to lead the Redmen (7-13, 2-11).

Rock Hill 4 10 14 5 = 33

Fairland 14 21 21 11 = 67

ROCK HILL (7-13, 2-11): Noah Doddridge 3-5 1-1 9, Dylan Griffith 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Owen Hankins 2-4 0-3 3-4 7, Brayden Adams 2-3 1-3 2-2 9, Trenton Williams 0-0 0-2 0-1 0, Victor Day 0-4 0-1 0-2 0, Jayson McFann 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Chanz Pancake 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Braydon Malone 0-2 0-1 1-2 1, Landon Harper 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Lane Smith 2-5 0-0 0-1 4. Totals: 11-36 9-16 33. 3-pt goals: 2-12. Rebounds: 21 (Malone 7, Hankins 5). Assists: 2 (Adams, Malone). Steals: 1 (Hankins). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.p

FAIRLAND (16-5, 10-3): Will Davis 2-2 1-2 7, Zion Martin 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, J.D. Thacker 2-4 1-4 1-2 8, Zach Tooley 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Allen 3-3 3-6 0-0 15, Cole Lucas 0-1 1-1 0-0 3, Ben Southard 0-0 0-2 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 6-7 0-0 0-1 12, Brycen Hunt 3-3 0-1 0-0 6, Brody Buchanan 2-4 2-4 0-0 10, Keegan Smith 1-3 0-2 0-0 2, Jeremiah Fizer 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-54 1-4 67. 3-pt goals: 8-24. Rebounds: 31 (Thacker 9, Martin 4, Hunt 4). Assists: 11 (Leep 5). Steals: 8 (Hunt 2, Martin 2, Davis 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.