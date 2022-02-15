Flyers can’t overcome slow start in loss

Jim Walker

It was two for the price of one.

The New Boston Tigers used a 29-point performance by Grady Jackson to beat the St. Joseph Flyers 64-53 on Tuesday in a game that served dual purposes.

Besides being a Division 4 sectional tournament game, it also counted as a Southern Ohio Conference makeup game.

St. Joseph is now 8-11 overall and 6-8in the SOC and New Boston is 8-13 and 7-7 in the league.

The Flyers once again struggled offensively in the first half before coming to life after the break.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 11 points in the first quarter as New Boston went up 14-7.

Kia Coleman had a 3-pointer while Elijah Rowe and Michael Mahlmeister added baskets for the Flyers.

Jackson had 6 more points in the second quarter with Myles Beasley making 3-pointer and the lead was 28-15 at the half.

Coleman had 4 more points in the quarter for St. Joseph.

Rowe drained a trifecta ands cored 8 points in the third quarter and Drew Brown had 4 points as the Flyers cut the deficit to 42-33.

Jackson hit another 3-pointer and sank 3 fouls shot while Beasley added 4 points in the quarter to help the Tigers keep their lead.

The scoring picked up on both sides in the fourth quarter as New Boston outscored the Flyers 22-20.

Beasley had 8 points, Devin Allard and Mark Rivers 4 each while Jackson was 6-of-10 at the foul line in the quarter to seal the win.

Rowe buried two more 3-pointers and Wesley Neal hit a trey as six different players scored for the Flyers.

Rowe finished with a career-high 20 points including three 3-pointers to pace the Flyers. Mahlmeister added 8 points.

New Boston 14 14 14 22 = 64

St. Joseph 7 8 18 20 = 53

NEW BOSTON (8-13, 7-7): Devin Allard 5 0 1-2 11, Colton Maynard 0 0 0-0 0, Grady Jackson 7 2 9-14 29, Josh Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Len Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 5 1 2-2 15, Mark Rivers 2 0 3-7 7, Josiah Bower 0 0 0-0 0, Brady Voiers 1 0 0-0 2. Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3 15-25 64. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Voiers.

ST. JOSEPH (8-11, 6-8): Brady Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden DeBoard 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Rowe 5 3 1-4 20, Kia Coleman 2 1 0-0 7, Zachary Johnson 2 0 0-2 4, Drew Brown 2 0 2-4 6, Wesley Neal 0 1 0-0 3, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Michael Mahlmeister 3 0 2-2 8, Chuckie McCloud 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 16 5 6-14 53. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.