Hazel Murnahan

Feb. 5, 1936–Feb. 13, 2022

Hazel “Jewell” Murnahan, 86, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Jewell was born Feb. 5, 1936, in Wayne County, West Virginia, the daughter to the late Lucian and Mary (Smith) Gillispie.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Murnahan, in 2014.

Jewell attended Decatur Washington School and was a homemaker.

She loved her church family and enjoyed attending Oakland Chapel Church, where she was a member.

She was well known for her hospitality, her home cooked meals and famous baked beans.

Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Linda Greene and Brenda Cade, both of Ironton; two grandchildren, Tina Greene, of Columbus, and Travis Cade, of Fort Benning, Georigia; two great-grandchildren, Ian Vaughn and Aidan Brown, both of Ironton; and two sisters, Haley Howell, of Florida, and Ruth Adkins, of Oak Hill.

Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Buckhorn Cemetery, in Decatur, with Pastor Lenny Campbell officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Murnahan family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.