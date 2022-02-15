Ironton girls fall in sectionals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WHEELERSBURG — The weather this week will be warn during the day and cold at night.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers offense was warm in the first half and cold in the second half as they lost 53-32 to the top-seeded Wheelersburg Lady Pirates in the Division 3 sectional finals on Monday.

Ironton was tied with the Lady Pirates at 13-all in the first quarter as Evan Williams scored all of the Lady Fighting Tigers points including a 3-pointer.

Makenna Walker had 6 points and Lexie Rucker 4 while Madison Whittaker hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Pirates total.

Wheelersburg (21-0) was able to take a 31-23 lead at the half as Annie Coriell came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Walker had 6 points.

Teegan Carpenter and Kristen Williams each hit trifectas with Carpenter added a pair of free throws and Evan Williams a basket to keep Ironton within striking distance.

But Ironton (10-13) went stone cold in the third quarter as Chasity Cecil had the lone basket and the Lady Pirates extended their lead to 41-25.

It didn’t get much better in the fourth quarter as Isabel Morgan had 4 points and Carpenter 3 for the Lady Fighting Tigers’ total of 7.

Walker scored half of the Lady Pirates 12 points in the quarter.

Evan Williams had 15 and 8 rebounds while Carpenter got 8 points and 7 boards to pace Ironton.

Walker had a game-high 20 points and Rucker 10 for the Lady Pirates.

Ironton 13 10 2 7 = 32

Wheelersburg 13 18 10 12 = 53

IRONTON (10-13): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 5 1 2-2 15, Teegan Carpenter 1 1 3-4 8, Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Kristen Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Laney Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 1 0 2-2 4, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0, Sara Bowen 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-45 7-8 32. 3-pt goals: 3-20. Rebounds: 10-O, 18-D = 28 (E. Williams 8, Carpenter 7). Assists: 3 (E. Williams 3). Steals: 1. Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

WHEELERSBURG (21-0): Jocelyn Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Whittaker 2 1 0-0 7, Annie Coriell 1 1 0-0 5, Lynsday Heimbach 0 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Charles 0 0 0-0 0, Alaine Keeney 2 1 0-0 7, Isabella Hamilton 0 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 9 0 2-4 20, Lexie Rucker 5 0 0-2 10, Macee Eaton 2 0 0-0 4, Mika Jones 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-49 2-6 53. 3-pt goals: 3-19. Rebounds: 9-O, 22-D = 31 (Keeney 6, Rucker 6, Eaton 6). Assists: 14 (Keeney 5, Walker 3). Steals: 9. Turnovers: 6. Fouls: 7. Fouled out; None.