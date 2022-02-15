Jimmie Davis

July 18, 1938–Feb. 13, 2022

Jimmie Ray Davis, age 83, peacefully passed away on Feb. 13, 2022, at his assisted living residence in Ironton.

Jimmie was born July 18, 1938, in Soldier, Kentucky, to the late Edward and Lula Mae Davis.

Mr. Davis proudly served in the United States Army and the National Guard, spending most of his service time stationed in Germany.

Jimmie had a playful spirit and enjoyed singing, dancing, playing harmonica and reading. He was an avid collector of all things “antique” and loved trips to the flea market to treasure hunt. He never met a stranger and had a welcoming smile that you’d always remember.

In addition to his military service, Jimmie also served as an Ironton firefighter and was a proud member of Lawrence Lodge 198 where he rose to the honor of Master Mason.

He valued being a Mason and member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite and Order of The Eastern Star, where he made many lifelong friends.

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, those left to cherish his memory are his children, Belinda, Jimmie Jr. (Sandra), and Lawrence, and two fur- babies, Buddy and Molly; and his grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Cleary, Melanie (Burl) Hankins, Jerry Massie, Stormi Sloan, Jessica Devona, Stephanie Davis, Justin (Cherish) Thomas, and Casey Thomas.

He was also blessed with 27 great-grandchildren.

His surviving siblings include Gartrel, Bobby, Daniel and Beverly (Mickey) Romano.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda; and son, Robert, as well as several siblings.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans NE Cemetery, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Grayson, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jimmie’s honor to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry in Ironton.

To offer the Davis family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.