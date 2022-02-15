Karen Pennington

May 19, 1947–Feb. 12, 2022

Karen Jean Delawder Pennington, 74, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at KDMC in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born May 19, 1947, the only child of the late Lonnie and Margaret (Peg) Tipton Delawder.

Karen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Pennington, who she married Dec. 15, 1967.

Karen was a lifelong resident of Coryville, except for the years spent in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan while her husband was stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base.

She was a 1965 graduate of Ironton High School.

She was a telephone operator in the 1960s and 1970s with Bell Telephone in Ironton and Michigan.

Karen was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Ironton where she enjoyed working the bazaar and teaching Bible School and Sunday School.

Her legacy at the church is the flowers she would pass out every Mother’s Day for all the women of the church.

Karen loved taking rides in the country, looking for deer and wildflowers, fishing and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sunday dinners with her family was her greatest joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Max Riddle.

In addition to her husband, those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Lora (Steve) Riddle of Ironton and Amy (Shannon) Brown, of Argillite, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Austin, Tyler and Ryan Riddle, Uriah, Elijah and Violet Mae Brown

Karen was the kindest person you would ever meet and will truly be missed by all.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer–Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Sam Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may call Wednesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Harvest For The Hungry, P. O. Box 153, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer online condolences to the Pennington family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.