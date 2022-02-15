Mettie Martin

Mettie Ann Martin, 77, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ironton City Mission Church, with Pastor Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Friends may call from 5–8 p.m. at the church.

Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Her family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of brownfuneralchapel.org.