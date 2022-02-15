Mettie Martin

Published 8:09 am Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Obituaries

Mettie Martin

Mettie Ann Martin, 77, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ironton City Mission Church, with Pastor Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Friends may call from 5–8 p.m. at the church.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.
Her family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of brownfuneralchapel.org.

More Obituaries

Sandra Pruitt

David Brammer

Kenneth Millhouse

Betty Tomes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Valentine’s Day is Monday - which kind of sweets do you prefer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...