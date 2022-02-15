Michael Gannon

Oct. 7, 1955–Feb. 13, 2022

Michael William “Mike” Gannon, son of Siro and Viola (Turvey) Gannon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Mike was 66 years old. He was born on Oct. 7, 1955 in Ironton, and lived there his entire life.

Mike was a 1974 graduate of Ironton High School.

He was a former employee of the Allied Chemical Tar Plant.

Mike had many roles throughout his life. He was a son, brother, husband, father, cousin and friend, but above all he was a child of God.

In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his brother, James (Jim) Gannon.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Tonya) Gannon; daughter, Grace Gannon; and daughter, Leslie (BJ) Kerns; grandchildren, Andrew Siro and Allison Catherine “Alli Cat” Gannon (children of Kelli Shears), Lucy (Jaiden) Strange and Brandon James Fout, and Isabella, Hunter, and Kamryn Kerns; and nephew, Brian (Becky) Gannon.

Mike loved his Bengals, Buckeyes and Fighting Tigers.

He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends.

Mike loved his family, his pets, his church, and he loved the Lord.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at the Church of the King, 801 S. Fifth St., Ironton with Pastor Butch Deer officiating. Burial will follow in Jr. Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Gannon family.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.