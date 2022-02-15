Ohio High School Boys’ Basketball Scores
Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, Feb. 15, Results
Akr. Ellet 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 63
Akr. Hoban 78, Massillon Perry 29
Alliance 60, Canfield 54
Alliance Marlington 52, Norton 38
Archbold 57, Holgate 32
Ashtabula Edgewood 82, Jefferson Area 79
Aurora 61, Chagrin Falls 52
Avon Lake 52, Avon 50
Beaver Eastern 75, Racine Southern 60
Bellaire 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 75, OT
Beloit W. Branch 65, Hubbard 49
Bishop Hartley 44, Johnstown 28
Brooke, W.Va. 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 47
Brookfield 52, Heartland Christian 37
Byesville Meadowbrook 43, New Lexington 38
Caldwell 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 58
Camden Preble Shawnee 82, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38
Campbell Memorial 74, Leavittsburg LaBrae 53
Can. Glenoak 66, Warren Harding 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Perry 55
Chesapeake 68, Crooksville 35
Chillicothe Zane Trace 74, W. Union 26
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47, Bethel-Tate 40
Cols. Briggs 54, Worthington Christian 53
Cols. DeSales 65, Worthington Kilbourne 47
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, London Madison Plains 45
Cols. Whetstone 58, West 45
Cortland Lakeview 52, McDonald 34
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
Dalton 61, Berlin Hiland 60
Danville 66, Coshocton 60
Dover 69, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 48
E. Can. 60, Leetonia 25
E. Palestine 67, N. Bloomfield 16
Elmore Woodmore 41, Milan Edison 36
Elyria 69, N. Ridgeville 61
Elyria Cath. 58, Bay Village Bay 40
Euclid 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 66
Fairport Harbor Harding 54, Cortland Maplewood 47
Fayetteville-Perry 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 54
Fostoria 65, New Riegel 56
Georgetown 70, Williamsburg 63
Granville Christian 62, Groveport Madison Christian 41
Hanoverton United 56, Sebring McKinley 48
Harrod Allen E. 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, 3OT
Heath 73, Reynoldsburg 64
Horizon Science 75, Liberty Christian Academy 62
Huron 61, Sandusky Perkins 24
Independence 71, Burton Berkshire 56
Ironton 62, Ironton Rock Hill 45
Kinsman Badger 79, Southington Chalker 74
Lakeside Danbury 77, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Lancaster 53, Cols. Mifflin 44
Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29
Liberty Center 55, Bryan 30
Lima Shawnee 65, Kalida 54
Lima Sr. 53, North 46
Lucas 62, Bellville Clear Fork 38
Lyndhurst Brush 75, Massillon Jackson 67
Madison 67, Painesville Riverside 53
Malvern 49, Louisville Aquinas 47
Mansfield Christian 58, New London 48
Marion Harding 48, Zanesville 34
Marysville 53, Dublin Scioto 51
Mayfield 77, Chardon 61
McComb 51, N. Baltimore 49
McConnelsville Morgan 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41
Medina 61, Copley 42
Metamora Evergreen 67, Millbury Lake 42
Middlefield Cardinal 70, Rootstown 51
Millersburg W. Holmes 76, Ashland 62
Mineral Ridge 63, Warren Lordstown 53
Mogadore 75, Windham 60
Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 46
N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 38
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 36
N. Royalton 73, Cle. John Adams 56
New Middletown Spring. 61, Girard 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Galion 62
Newark Cath. 60, Fredericktown 47
Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 38
North East, Pa. 68, Conneaut 25
Orwell Grand Valley 65, Wickliffe 63
Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Groveport-Madison 45
Peebles 72, Portsmouth Clay 40
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, OT
Portsmouth W. 51, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Ravenna 71, Mantua Crestwood 56
Ravenna SE 79, Atwater Waterloo 74
Richwood N. Union 46, Marion Elgin 33
Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Kirtland 35
Salem 62, Collins Western Reserve 51
Sandusky 68, Mansfield Madison 63
Seaman N. Adams 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49
Solon 66, Twinsburg 58
Sugarcreek Garaway 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32
Swanton 53, Oregon Stritch 51
Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 57
Thornville Sheridan 47, Logan 40
Tiffin Columbian 46, Bellevue 38
Tol. Ottawa Hills 69, Pioneer N. Central 50
Tol. Scott 69, Cin. Clark Montessori 56
Uniontown Lake 51, Louisville 46
Van Wert 47, Convoy Crestview 39
Vienna Mathews 55, Andover Pymatuning Valley 44
Warren JFK 68, Lowellville 55
Waterford 47, Beverly Ft. Frye 36
Wellington 53, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Wellsville 52, Youngs. Valley Christian 46
Westerville N. 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, OT
Westerville S. 77, Thomas Worthington 50
Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 47
Youngs. Boardman 45, Massillon 44
Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Poland Seminary 46
Youngs. Mooney 54, Canfield S. Range 41
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Concord John Glenn 54