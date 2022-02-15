Ohio High School Boys’ Basketball Scores

Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Feb. 15, Results

Akr. Ellet 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 63

Akr. Hoban 78, Massillon Perry 29

Alliance 60, Canfield 54

Alliance Marlington 52, Norton 38

Archbold 57, Holgate 32

Ashtabula Edgewood 82, Jefferson Area 79

Aurora 61, Chagrin Falls 52

Avon Lake 52, Avon 50

Beaver Eastern 75, Racine Southern 60

Bellaire 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 75, OT

Beloit W. Branch 65, Hubbard 49

Bishop Hartley 44, Johnstown 28

Brooke, W.Va. 48, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Brookfield 52, Heartland Christian 37

Byesville Meadowbrook 43, New Lexington 38

Caldwell 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 58

Camden Preble Shawnee 82, Union City Mississinawa Valley 38

Campbell Memorial 74, Leavittsburg LaBrae 53

Can. Glenoak 66, Warren Harding 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Perry 55

Chesapeake 68, Crooksville 35

Chillicothe Zane Trace 74, W. Union 26

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47, Bethel-Tate 40

Cols. Briggs 54, Worthington Christian 53

Cols. DeSales 65, Worthington Kilbourne 47

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, London Madison Plains 45

Cols. Whetstone 58, West 45

Cortland Lakeview 52, McDonald 34

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42

Dalton 61, Berlin Hiland 60

Danville 66, Coshocton 60

Dover 69, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 48

E. Can. 60, Leetonia 25

E. Palestine 67, N. Bloomfield 16

Elmore Woodmore 41, Milan Edison 36

Elyria 69, N. Ridgeville 61

Elyria Cath. 58, Bay Village Bay 40

Euclid 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 66

Fairport Harbor Harding 54, Cortland Maplewood 47

Fayetteville-Perry 60, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 54

Fostoria 65, New Riegel 56

Georgetown 70, Williamsburg 63

Granville Christian 62, Groveport Madison Christian 41

Hanoverton United 56, Sebring McKinley 48

Harrod Allen E. 66, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, 3OT

Heath 73, Reynoldsburg 64

Horizon Science 75, Liberty Christian Academy 62

Huron 61, Sandusky Perkins 24

Independence 71, Burton Berkshire 56

Ironton 62, Ironton Rock Hill 45

Kinsman Badger 79, Southington Chalker 74

Lakeside Danbury 77, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Lancaster 53, Cols. Mifflin 44

Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Liberty Center 55, Bryan 30

Lima Shawnee 65, Kalida 54

Lima Sr. 53, North 46

Lucas 62, Bellville Clear Fork 38

Lyndhurst Brush 75, Massillon Jackson 67

Madison 67, Painesville Riverside 53

Malvern 49, Louisville Aquinas 47

Mansfield Christian 58, New London 48

Marion Harding 48, Zanesville 34

Marysville 53, Dublin Scioto 51

Mayfield 77, Chardon 61

McComb 51, N. Baltimore 49

McConnelsville Morgan 81, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41

Medina 61, Copley 42

Metamora Evergreen 67, Millbury Lake 42

Middlefield Cardinal 70, Rootstown 51

Millersburg W. Holmes 76, Ashland 62

Mineral Ridge 63, Warren Lordstown 53

Mogadore 75, Windham 60

Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 46

N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 38, Columbiana 36

N. Royalton 73, Cle. John Adams 56

New Middletown Spring. 61, Girard 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Galion 62

Newark Cath. 60, Fredericktown 47

Newton Falls 47, Niles McKinley 38

North East, Pa. 68, Conneaut 25

Orwell Grand Valley 65, Wickliffe 63

Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Groveport-Madison 45

Peebles 72, Portsmouth Clay 40

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Bloomdale Elmwood 48, OT

Portsmouth W. 51, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Ravenna 71, Mantua Crestwood 56

Ravenna SE 79, Atwater Waterloo 74

Richwood N. Union 46, Marion Elgin 33

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Kirtland 35

Salem 62, Collins Western Reserve 51

Sandusky 68, Mansfield Madison 63

Seaman N. Adams 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Solon 66, Twinsburg 58

Sugarcreek Garaway 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

Swanton 53, Oregon Stritch 51

Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 57

Thornville Sheridan 47, Logan 40

Tiffin Columbian 46, Bellevue 38

Tol. Ottawa Hills 69, Pioneer N. Central 50

Tol. Scott 69, Cin. Clark Montessori 56

Uniontown Lake 51, Louisville 46

Van Wert 47, Convoy Crestview 39

Vienna Mathews 55, Andover Pymatuning Valley 44

Warren JFK 68, Lowellville 55

Waterford 47, Beverly Ft. Frye 36

Wellington 53, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Wellsville 52, Youngs. Valley Christian 46

Westerville N. 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, OT

Westerville S. 77, Thomas Worthington 50

Willoughby S. 61, Eastlake North 47

Youngs. Boardman 45, Massillon 44

Youngs. Chaney High School 57, Poland Seminary 46

Youngs. Mooney 54, Canfield S. Range 41

Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Concord John Glenn 54

