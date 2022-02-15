Ohio Valley Conference Wrestling
Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
All-OVC Wrestlers
106 – C.J. Graham, Fairland
120 – Takota Storm, Gallipolis
126 – Eli Unroe, Gallipolis
132 – Todd Elliott, Gallipolis
138 – Wyatt Webb, Gallipolis
144 – Garytt Schwall, Gallipolis
150 – Will Callicoat, Fairland
157 – Dakota McCoy, Gallipolis
165 – Cole Hines, Gallipolis
175 – Gage Chapman, South Point
190 – Brayden Easton, Gallipolis
215 – Christian Hardy, Fairland
285 – Nick Burns, Chesapeake
—————
Team Champions
Gallipolis
Lightweight Wrestler of the Year
Garytt Schwall, Gallipolis
Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year
Brayden Easton, Gallipolis
Coach of the Year
Todd May, Gallipolis