Ohio Valley Conference Wrestling

Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

All-OVC Wrestlers

106 – C.J. Graham, Fairland

120 – Takota Storm, Gallipolis

126 – Eli Unroe, Gallipolis

132 – Todd Elliott, Gallipolis

138 – Wyatt Webb, Gallipolis

144 – Garytt Schwall, Gallipolis

150 – Will Callicoat, Fairland

157 – Dakota McCoy, Gallipolis

165 – Cole Hines, Gallipolis

175 – Gage Chapman, South Point

190 – Brayden Easton, Gallipolis

215 – Christian Hardy, Fairland

285 – Nick Burns, Chesapeake

—————

Team Champions

Gallipolis

Lightweight Wrestler of the Year

Garytt Schwall, Gallipolis

Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year

Brayden Easton, Gallipolis

Coach of the Year

Todd May, Gallipolis

