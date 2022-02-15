Schneider, Adams lead Pointers to easy tourney win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT— Caleb Schneider did his thing again, but this time Jake Adams decided he’d like to get in on the fun.

After scoring 29 on Friday against Chesapeake, Schneider scored 26 points on Tuesday and Adams had his best game of the season with 13 as the South Point Pointers routed the River Valley Raiders 69-32 in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We jumped on them early. We played team ball and rebounded well.

South Point (15-8) will host Portsmouth in the sectional finals on Friday. South Point won the two regular season meetings.

The Pointers wasted no time in taking command of the game as they built a 22-6 first quarter lead.

Schneider had 11 of the points including a 3-pointer while Jordan Ermalovich and Adams had 4 points each.

Adams had 4 points and Mason Kazee knocked down a 3-pointer in the second quarter as the lead went to 33-12 at the half.

South Point’s offense stepped it up again in the third quarter by extending the lead to 52-25.

Schneider drained a pair of trifectas, Adams had a trey while Kazee added 4 points.

Jance Lambert hit a pair of 3-pointers while Kade Alderman and Mason Rhodes also had 3-pointers for the Raiders most productive quarter.

Schneider buried his fourth 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Elijah Wilburn scored 4 points in the fourth quarter as the Pointers continued to pull away.

Adams also had 7 rebounds while Ermalovich had 6 assist and 4 steals. Schneider had 5 assists.

Lambert scored 16 points to lead River Valley (3-17).

Rive Valley66137=32

South Point 22 11 19 17 = 69

RIVER VALEY (3-17): Jance Lambert 4 2 2-2 16, Ethan Schultz 0 0 0-0 0, Conner Clay 1 0 2-4 4, Dalton McGuire 0 0 1-2 1, Kade Alderman 1 1 0-0 5, Mason Rhodes 1 1 1-2 6, Brandon McGuire 0 0 0-0 0, Gary Truance 0 0 0-4 0. Totals: 7 4 6-14 32. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (15-8): Caleb Schneider 6 4 2-3 26, Jake Adams 5 1 0-0 13, Elijah Wilburn 2 0 0-0 4, Mason Kazee 3 1 0-0 9, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childress 2 0 1-2 5, Carter Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 3 0 0-0 6, Keyshaun Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Hanshaw 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23-36 3-5 69. 3-pt goals: 6-18. Rebounds: 25 (Adams 7, Dornon 4, Wilburn 4, Hanshaw 4). Assists: 18 (Emarlovich 6, Schneider 5). Steals: 16 (Ermalovich 4, Childress 3). Turnovers: 6. Fouls 12. Fouled out: None.