United Way of the River Cities grant applications now open

The mission of United Way of the River Cities is to connect the community with resources to reduce poverty and improve lives.

The nonprofit said they envision a community where everyone has the tools and opportunity to thrive and, with that in mind, their work focuses on the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of their five-county service area (Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County in Ohio).

The 2022/2023 grant cycle is now open. The first step of the process is a letter of intent. LOIs are due Friday, March 4. Programs that are eligible to apply will be required to attend a mandatory virtual meeting on Monday, March 28, the same day the application opens.

There are two grant categories: Impact and Safety-net. This year, both grants are for a one-year cycle and run from July 1, 2022, until June 30, 2023.

“Unfortunately, we are still living with this pandemic and facing the additional burdens of serving the community through an extraordinary time,” said Lara Lawson, director of community impact. “However, nonprofits in our community have continued their important work helping others obtain food, clothing, shelter and other needed services. United Way of the River Cities will help in our way with our new funding cycle of reimbursement-based grants to nonprofit organizations committed to improving the health, education and financial stability of our community members. The grant application process is now open and starts with a brief letter of intent to apply for funding awards up to $35,000.”

To be eligible to apply, agencies must meet specific guidelines, be located in and serve the UWRC five-county service area and complete the online letter of intent (LOI). For more information and to complete the LOI visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/grants and look under Grants.