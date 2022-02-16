Batter up!

Annual Ironton Rotary Club Pancake Day makes its return

The batter sizzled as it hit the griddle and the syrup flowed as the pancakes hit the plate at the annual Ironton Rotary Club Pancake Day on Saturday.

The decades old tradition took last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was back on with people filling the tables at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ironton. There were also a lot of orders going out the doors.

“We are so happy to be back,” said Ironton Rotary Club president Deanna Patrick. “Last year, we delayed it and thought we would have it in September because COVID-19 was really bad. And then we just ended up having to cancel it.”

She said around 100 or more had been in by 9 a.m.

“And we had a drive-thru for the first time this year, so that was new,” Patrick said.

Helping out were Boy Scout troops 103 and 106 as well as members of Ohio University Southern’s Nursing Program.

“Overall, I think it is going great,” Patrick said. “We had a big run when we first opened. The first person through the door said they needed 16 to go. So that was great. It’s a lot of hard work, but it is so enjoyable. We have fun.”

The pancake dinner is one of the Rotary Club’s big fundraisers, as is the gun raffle in which people can buy tickets to win one of two pistols.

Also at the pancake breakfast were members of the Lawrence County Health Department. They were providing flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

“Mark Compston contacted the health department and they agreed to set up a clinic,” Patrick said.