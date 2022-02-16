Funding dreams of students

2022 scholarships available for Appalachian Ohio students

Nelsonville — Students throughout Appalachian Ohio are getting ready to take the next step in their education by attending post-secondary colleges, universities or career centers, and scholarships are vital to ensuring every student has the resources to pursue their dreams.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to once again open applications for scholarship funds. FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans. These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities.

That’s why many FAO donors have together created more than 280 scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education.

All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarship Applications. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to Scholarships@ffao.org by March 15, 2022, or mailed with postmark on or before March 15 to the foundation’s office at FAO, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

For more information visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.