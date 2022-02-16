Vander Plas scores 30 as Ohio downs Miami, 91-78

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had a career-high 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ohio defeated Miami (OH) 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Vander Plas also made 9 of 10 from the line and distributed six assists.

Mark Sears had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Ohio (22-4, 13-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tommy Schmock added 18 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (11-14, 5-9). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and six assists. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks this season. Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio) 86-63 on Jan. 18.

MIAMI (OHIO) (11-14)

Ayah 3-5 0-0 6, D.Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Grant 9-21 1-1 22, Lairy 7-14 2-3 18, White 4-7 0-0 11, Coleman-Lands 4-5 0-0 12, Harrison 1-1 0-2 2, Beck 0-1 0-0 0, McNamara 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Avance 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 3-6 78.

OHIO (22-4)

Ezuma 2-2 1-2 5, Roderick 1-4 2-2 4, Vander Plas 9-12 9-10 30, Mil.Brown 2-5 2-2 8, Sears 8-20 6-6 23, Schmock 6-9 2-2 18, Clayton 1-4 0-0 3, Adelodun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 22-24 91.

Halftime–39-39. 3-Point Goals–Miami (Ohio) 13-27 (Coleman-Lands 4-5, White 3-6, Grant 3-8, Lairy 2-4, D.Brown 1-4), Ohio 11-28 (Schmock 4-7, Vander Plas 3-6, Mil.Brown 2-5, Clayton 1-3, Sears 1-5, Adelodun 0-1, Roderick 0-1). Rebounds–Miami (Ohio) 24 (D.Brown 5), Ohio 34 (Sears 11). Assists–Miami (Ohio) 16 (Lairy 6), Ohio 14 (Vander Plas, Sears 6). Total Fouls–Miami (Ohio) 18, Ohio 7. A–7,990 (13,080).