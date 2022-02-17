Bobbi Jo Carver

Bobbi Jo Carver, 60, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Carver.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hanging Rock Cemetery, 115 Hanging Rock Cemetery Rd., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

