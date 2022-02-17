Lady Dragons pick up the pace to win D3 sectional title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — OK, we did things you’re way the first half. Now we’re going to do things our way.

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes slowed the game’s pace in the first half in an effort to beat the No.3-seeded Fairland Lady Dragons in Wednesday’s Division 3 sectional title game.

The tactic worked with Fairland ahead 11-8. But the Lady Dragons got the speed of the game in high gear in the second half as they went on to beat the Lady Buckeyes 50-30.

The Lady Buckeyes led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter. Fairland’s only points were a 3-pointer by Tomi Hinkle.

Fairland (21-2) rallied to take a scant 11-9 lead at the half as Kylee Bruce scored 5 points as she and Bree Allen each knocked down 3-pointers.

Fairland was able to up the tempo in the their quarter and outscored N-Y 16-12 to lead 27-21.

Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer scored 5 points, Bruce had 4 points and Allen hit another trey.

Mackenzie Hurd scored 4 p points as five different players scored for the Lady Buckeyes.

Hinkle scored 14 points in the fourth quarter including 9-of-10 at the foul line as well as a 3-pointer. Allen and Bruce also hit 3-pointers as Fairland outscored N-Y 23-9.

Speelman had 4 points, Airah Lavy hit a 3-pointer in the quarter for the Lady Buckeyes.

Hinkle finished with 20 points with 17 coming in the second half. Bruce scored 12 points and Allen added 10.

Hurd had 9 points for the Lady Buckeyes (12-10).

Fairland (21-2) will play New Lexington at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the district semifinals in the Waverly downtown arena.

Nelsonville 4 5 12 9 = 30

Fairland 3 8 16 23 = 50

NELSONVILLE-YORK (12-10): Kaina Hernandez 0 0 0-0 0, Cayleigh Dupler 1 0 0-0 2, Brooklyn Richards 2 0 0-0 4, Alivia Speelman 2 0 2-2 6, Mackenzie Hurd 4 0 1-5 9, Bianca Gerity 0 0 0-0 0 Airah Lavy 3 1 0-0 9, Emma Fields 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1 3-7 30. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (21-2): Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyers 0 0 1-2 1, Bree Allen 0 3 1-2 10, Tomi Hinkle 2 2 10-12 20, Kamryn Barnitz 2 1 0-0 7, Kylee Bruce 2 2 2-2 12. Totals: 6 7 14-18 50. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.