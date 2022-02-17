Lady Vikings use defense to win D4 sectional title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The one thing the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings wanted to do was play defense.

Ok, two things. The other was win.

Using a strong defensive effort, the Lady Vikings were able to beat the Western Lady Indians 51-42 on Thursday in the Division 4 sectional finals.

“The girls played really well defensively,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We didn’t shoot well and had to deal with foul trouble, but we held them to 17 points in the second half.”

The win means the Lady Vikings (115-8) will play Glouster Trimble at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Piketon High School in the district semifinals.

“It was a great win. It’s been a long time since the Symmes Valley girls have won a sectional. I am really happy for the girls,” said Pierce.

Desiree Simpson led the Lady Vikings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Ellison had 13 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals and 3 assists while Jenna Malone had 9 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kenzi Ferneau scored 17 points to pace Western (12-11).

The Lady Vikings went up 15-12 in the first quarter as both Ellison and Kylee Thompson scored 5 points and hit a 3-pointer.

Ferneau had 6 points and Alyssa Marhoover 4 for the Lady Indians.

Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter and the Lady Vikings led 25-22 at the half.

Malone was 4-for-4 at the line and Ellison had 4 points for the Lady Vikings while Ferneau hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Jordyn Rittenhouse hit a trey for the Lady Indians.

Western was able to cut a point off the lead in the third quarter by getting within 34-32. The Lady Indians were 5-of-9 from the line and Rittenhouse hit another 3-pointer.

Simpson scored 6 of the 9 Symmes Valley points.

The Lady Vikings opened up some breathing room in the fourth quarter as they converted 7-of-10 free throw attempts.

Simpson was 3-of-4 at the line and had 7 points, Malone was 2-for-2 and had 4 points while Ellison scored 4 points and was 2-of-4 at the line.

Ferneau scored half of the Lady Indians’ 10 points in the quarter.

Western 12 10 10 10 = 42

Sym. Valley 15 10 9 17 = 51

WESTERN (12-11): Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 2 0-0 6, Kerrigan Manhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 2 3-3 7, Alyssa Marhoover 2 5-8 8, Chloe Beekman 1 0 1-6 3, Kenzi Ferneau 5 1 4-7 17, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3 13-24 42. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Grooms, Ferneau, A. Marhoover.

SYMMES VALLEY (15-8): Jenna Malone 1 0 7-8 9, Allie Day 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ellison 3 1 4-8 13, Desiree Simpson 7 0 4-5 18, Kylee Thompson 2 1 0-0 7, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Otsby 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-51 15-21 51. 3-pt goals: 2-14. Rebounds: 3 (Ellison 11, Simpson 10, Malone 9). Assists: 13 (Malone 5, Ellison 3, Thompson 3). Steals: 13 (Ellison 8). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.