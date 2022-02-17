ODOT to have Chesapeake Bypass open house

Will be held at Fairland High School and online

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be having a public and virtual open house on the second phase of the Chesapeake Bypass.

The public meeting will be 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Fairland High School Gymnasium, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

The virtual meeting is Feb. 23–March 25 at www.publicinput.com/N4602.

ODOT is currently finalizing environmental studies and the design on phase 2 of the project, which extends just over 5 miles from the State Route 527/State Route 7 interchange to State Route 775. ODOT is hosting the open houses to share design plans and to provide an update of the project and anticipated schedule with the community.

For in-person events, all persons in attendance will be required to follow all federal, state, local or venue policies in effect on the meeting date. This includes any face coverings and/or other health-related policies that are in effect as of the meeting date.

Questions and comments can be submitted on the project website, by mail, email or phone (Please reference Project ID 75923).

Comments must be received by March 25. Comments and responses will be compiled and posted on the project website.