Phillip Robinson

Phillip Todd Robinson, 48, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Robinson family with arrangements.

