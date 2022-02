Summer Ramsey

Summer Renee Ramsey, 45, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Jones Ramsey, Jr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.