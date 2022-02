Calvin Keaton

Calvin Keaton, 96, of North Hutchinson Island, Florida, formerly of Ironton, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Ida Keaton.

A one-hour visitation at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, Florida, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday followed by a graveyard ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

