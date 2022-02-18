Franklin Aldridge

Dec. 25, 1981–Feb. 16, 2020

Franklin Christopher Aldridge, 40, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.

He was born Dec. 25, 1981, in Lawrence County.

Franklin is the son of the late John Aldridge and Carolyn (Skaggs) Aldridge.

Franklin attended Rock Hill High School and loved to play pool.

He was preceded in death by father, John Aldridge; brother, Johnny Aldridge; and sister, April Dawn.

He is survived by son, Ethan Bennett; wife, Cristie Plott; stepchildren, Jonathon, Crystal, Candace, and Tony; three brothers, Eugene (Tiffany) Aldridge, Burnal (Crystal) Aldridge and Fred Aldridge; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating.

To offer the family condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.