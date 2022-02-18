Ohio H.S. Area Boys Sectional Tournament Basketball Scores

Published 9:16 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Jim Walker

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Boys’ Sectional Tournament Finals

Division 3

Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63

Fairland 60 Portsmouth West 49

South Point 66, Portsmouth 56

Eastern Brown 45, North Adams 44

Zane Trace 57, Meigs 40

Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28

Minford 77, Wellston 44

Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Division 4

Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26

Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston 46

Leesburg Fairfield 54, Paint Valley 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56

South Webster 75, Peebles 57

Federal Hocking 68, Whiteoak 61

Western 69, Miller 37

Beaver Eastern at Trimble moved to Saturday

