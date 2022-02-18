Ohio H.S. Area Boys Sectional Tournament Basketball Scores
Published 9:16 pm Friday, February 18, 2022
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Boys’ Sectional Tournament Finals
Division 3
Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63
Fairland 60 Portsmouth West 49
South Point 66, Portsmouth 56
Eastern Brown 45, North Adams 44
Zane Trace 57, Meigs 40
Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28
Minford 77, Wellston 44
Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Division 4
Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26
Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston 46
Leesburg Fairfield 54, Paint Valley 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56
South Webster 75, Peebles 57
Federal Hocking 68, Whiteoak 61
Western 69, Miller 37
Beaver Eastern at Trimble moved to Saturday