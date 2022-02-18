Ohio High School Boys’ Friday Night Basketball Scores

Published 11:04 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By The Associated Press

Regular Season

Akr. Hoban 53, Massillon Jackson 46

Alliance 75, Austintown Fitch 57

Amherst Steele 76, Avon 58

Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Cortland Maplewood 56

Antwerp 64, Defiance Tinora 39

Archbold 48, Wauseon 46

Ashland 79, Mansfield Sr. 74, OT

Ashland Crestview 67, Ashland Mapleton 54

Attica Seneca E. 65, Bucyrus 56

Aurora 78, Richfield Revere 50

Avon Lake 70, N. Ridgeville 46

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. Mooney 47

Berlin Hiland 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 32

Bishop Ready 55, Bishop Hartley 30

Bowling Green 61, Holland Springfield 59

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, N. Royalton 57

Brunswick 72, Medina 66

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville 53

Campbell Memorial 56, Newton Falls 36

Can. South 56, Massillon Tuslaw 53

Canfield 70, Poland Seminary 67

Carey 53, Sycamore Mohawk 52

Castalia Margaretta 72, Oak Harbor 40

Centerburg 44, Fredericktown 39

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Chardon 62

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Cols. Bexley 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Cols. DeSales 48, Bishop Watterson 44

Cols. Upper Arlington 73, Hilliard Davidson 62

Columbia Station Columbia 74, Oberlin 63

Columbiana 44, Salineville Southern 35

Columbiana Crestview 58, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Columbus Grove 61, Harrod Allen E. 50

Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 52

Cornerstone Christian 75, Cle. John Marshall 57

Coshocton 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 36

Creston Norwayne 69, Rittman 32

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Parma Padua 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Wickliffe 52

Dalton 80, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49

Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 31

Delaware Hayes 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Delphos St. John’s 50, Coldwater 40

Doylestown Chippewa 68, West Salem Northwestern 60

Dublin Jerome 61, Hilliard Darby 60, OT

E. Can. 38, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35

Elyria 65, Grafton Midview 55

Findlay 49, Tol. St. Francis 35

Fostoria 63, Elmore Woodmore 44

Gahanna Lincoln 52, Pickerington N. 41

Girard, Pa. 68, Conneaut 34

Green 66, Cle. St. Ignatius 64, OT

Grove City 89, Galloway Westland 46

Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Delta 29

Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Ottoville 58

Heartland Christian 59, Warren Lordstown 40

Hilliard Bradley 66, Dublin Coffman 56

Hudson WRA 69, Cle. Benedictine 48

Huron 61, Willard 55

Independence 69, Brooklyn 65

Kalida 50, Defiance Ayersville 39

Kent Roosevelt 57, Cuyahoga Falls 47

LaGrange Keystone 66, Oberlin Firelands 46

Lancaster 58, Newark 56

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 56

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Powell Olentangy Liberty 55

Liberty Christian Academy 54, Groveport Madison Christian 48

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Arlington 57

Lima Sr. 93, Fremont Ross 70

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Akr. Coventry 61

Lore City Buckeye Trail 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 54

Lowellville 74, Leetonia 30

Lucas 53, Mt. Gilead 47

Lyndhurst Brush 84, Youngs. East 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, New Knoxville 22

Marion Harding 56, Marion Pleasant 37

Marysville 45, Lewis Center Olentangy 35

Massillon 65, Akr. Firestone 58

Mayfield 84, Painesville Riverside 67

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Morral Ridgedale 30

Medina Highland 47, Copley 37

Mentor 78, Solon 66

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 49

Metamora Evergreen 40, Liberty Center 37

Mineral Ridge 84, Atwater Waterloo 64

Mogadore 67, Louisville Aquinas 65

Mogadore Field 50, Norton 44

Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50, Cory-Rawson 46

Mt. Vernon 62, Johnstown Northridge 60

N. Baltimore 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 52

N. Can. Hoover 53, Akr. North 33

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 66, Upper Sandusky 39

Navarre Fairless 49, Wooster Triway 43

New Bremen 55, Ft. Recovery 53, OT

New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 46

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57, Bucyrus Wynford 48

Norwalk 49, Bellevue 39

Old Fort 61, New Riegel 46

Oregon Stritch 70, Tol. Maumee Valley 63

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, Kenton 37

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Tontogany Otsego 26

Peninsula Woodridge 65, Ravenna 34

Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 42

Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 50

Ravenna SE 68, Rootstown 44

Reynoldsburg 63, Pickerington Cent. 60

Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Rossford 58, Genoa Area 29

Shadyside 70, Belmont Union Local 61

Sheffield Brookside 74, Sullivan Black River 68

Shelby 61, Ontario 48

Sherwood Fairview 58, Montpelier 30

Sparta Highland 47, Copley 37

Sparta Highland 57, Bellville Clear Fork 44

Spencerville 53, Delphos Jefferson 31

St. Henry 48, Rockford Parkway 34

St. Marys Memorial 59, Celina 37

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Hudson 39

Struthers 64, Cortland Lakeview 60

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Canal Winchester 52

Swanton 56, Bryan 31

Sylvania Southview 45, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37

Tallmadge 76, Barberton 68

Thomas Worthington 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

Tiffin Calvert 74, Lakeside Danbury 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Tol. Christian 47

Tol. St. John’s 49, Oregon Clay 33

Tol. Whitmer 57, Tol. Cent. Cath. 52

Twinsburg 65, Wadsworth 62, OT

Uniontown Lake 55, Canal Fulton Northwest 50

Urbana 73, E. Palestine 52

Van Buren 61, Arcadia 40

Van Wert 54, Lima Bath 46

Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Ada 41

Vienna Mathews 82, Kinsman Badger 36

W. Liberty-Salem 54, N. Lewisburg Triad 46

Warren Howland 62, Niles McKinley 33

Warren JFK 87, Hartville Lake Center Christian 71

Wellington 74, Lorain Clearview 62

Westerville Cent. 55, New Albany 52

Westerville N. 48, Dublin Scioto 29

Westerville S. 61, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Windham 66, Southington Chalker 61

Wooster 53, New Philadelphia 43

Zanesville Maysville 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 52

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 4

Cin. Anderson 56, Kings Mills Kings 50, OT

Cin. Elder 70, Minford 52

Cin. Princeton 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 45

Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Oxford Talawanda 20

Clayton Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51

Fairfield 73, Morrow Little Miami 20

Huber Hts. Wayne 75, W. Carrollton 42

Mason 78, Trenton Edgewood 49

Division II

Region 7

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Hillsboro 46

Gallipolis Gallia 79, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58

Greenfield McClain 52, Marietta 48

Jackson 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Thornville Sheridan 65, McArthur Vinton County 37

Vincent Warren 56, New Lexington 29

Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe Unioto 51

Waverly 77, Athens 48

Region 8

Bishop Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34

Cin. Wyoming 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Day. Oakwood 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

Kettering Alter 80, Spring. NW 35

St. Paris Graham 78, Day. Ponitz Tech. 76, OT

Trotwood-Madison 91, Germantown Valley View 52

Division III

Region 11

Albany Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63

Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Minford 77, Wellston 44

Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 49

S. Point 66, Portsmouth 56

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Seaman N. Adams 44

Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28

Division IV

Region 15

Latham Western 69, Corning Miller 37

Leesburg Fairfield 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston Glenwood 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56

S. Webster 75, Peebles 57

Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26

Region 16

Felicity-Franklin 52, Franklin Middletown Christian 41

Jackson Center 59, Houston 32

New Madison Tri-Village 91, Day. Jefferson 17

RULH 71, Cin. Christian 66

RULH 71, Fairfield Christian 66

S. Charleston SE 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45

Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bristol vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ccd.

Defiance Tinora vs. Pioneer N. Central, ccd.

