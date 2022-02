Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer, 80, of Ironton, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Shawn Brogan Spencer.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Paul Hesson officiating.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home

