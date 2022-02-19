Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Usually, when the Fairland Dragons say “AP” they are talking about Aiden Porter.

Well, that was only half right on Friday when “AP” was more about Allen and Porter as the Fairland Dragons beat the Portsmouth West Senators 60-49 to win the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Porter had another Aiden Porter type game with a game-high 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. But Chase Allen scored 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting from behind the arc and he also had 4 assists and 2 steals.

With the win Fairland (18-5) will play Alexander at 6 p.m. next Saturday in the district semifinals at the Waverly downtown arena.

Fairland got off to a good start offensively and defensively by taking a 12-4 lead.

Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and Porter had 4 points to pace the Dragons.

Each team scored 17 points in the second quarter as Fairland led 29-21 at the half.

Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, J.D. Thacker also scored 5 points, Will Davis had 4 points and Allen knocked down another triple in the quarter.

Five different players scored in the quarter for West with Cole Tipton and Mitchell Irwin each hitting 3-pointers.

West was able to slice the deficit to 44-38 in the third quarter.

Ryan Sissel scored 7 points and Noah Coleman had 5 points including a trey as the Senators stayed close.

Porter took charge for the Dragons as he buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Allen and Steeler Leep each had 3-pointers to keep the Dragons ahead.

Porter was 3-of-4 at the foul line and scored 6 points, Allen hit his fifth 3-pointer and added a free throw while Brycen Hunt was 2-for-2 at the line as Fairland converted 6-of-9 from the foul line in the quarter.

Jacob Davis scored 7 of West’s 11 points in the quarter.

Thacker had 9 points and 9 rebounds for the Dragons and Davis grabbed 6 rebounds.

Davis scored 10 points while Dixon, Coleman and Sissel all scored 9 points for West (9-13).

Ports. West 4 17 17 11 = 49

Fairland 12 17 15 16 = 60

PORTSMOUTH WEST (9-13): Jack Jordan 0- 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Dixon 3-9 1-7 0-0 9, Jeffery Bishop 2-4 0-1 0-0 4, Cole Tipton 1-1 1-1 0-0 5, Noah Coleman 3-4 1-3 0-0 9, Mitchell Irwin 0-2 1-2 3, Ryan Sissel 4-11 0-0 1-1 9, Brennan Overby 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Davis 4-9 0-1 2-3 10. Totals: 21-56 3-4 49. 3-pt goals: 4-15. Rebounds: 24 (Sissel 5, Davis 5). Steals: 5 (Coleman 3). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (18-5): Will Davis 2-2 0-1 1-2 5, Aiden Porter 4-4 4-9 3-4 23, Zion Martin 0-0 0-0 -0 0, J.D. Thacker 4-5 0-3 1-1 9, Chase Allen 0-5 5-8 1-3 16, Cole Lucas 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Southard 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 1-2 1-1 0-0 5, Brycen Hunt 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Brody Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-40 8-12 60. 3-pt goals: 10-22. Rebounds: 28 (Thacker 9, Porter 7, Davis 6). Assists: 14 (Porter 5, Allen 3). Steals: 2 (Allen 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.