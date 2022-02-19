Barnitz 3-mendous as Fairland tops NL in district semifinals

By Jim Walker

The Ironton Tribune

WAVERLY — All season, Kamryn Barnitz has been the number 3 scorer for the Fairland Lady Dragons.

On Saturday in the Division 3 district semifinals, Barnitz embraced that number 3.

All the Fairland freshman did was make six 3-pointers as she scored 19 points and led the Lady Dragons to a 59-43 win over the New Lexington Lady Panthers.

Fairland’s top two scorers were still productive as Bree Allen scored 13 points and Tomi Hinkle had 12. Allen dominated the glass with 14 rebounds while Kylee Bruce grabbed 10 and Hinkle had 9.

Fairland (23-2) will play in the district finals against Eastern Brown at 9 p.m. on Friday at the Waverly downtown arena.

Fairland took a 17-10 first quarter lead and never trailed.

Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Hinkle had a trey as she scored 5 points and Barnitz had her first 3-pointer.

Trinity Cook had 6 points for the Lady Panthers in the quarter.

Each team scored 12 points in the second quarter as Fairland led 29-22 at the half.

Hinkle and Kamryn Barnitz hit 3s while Reece Barnitz, Allen and Bruce added a basket each.

Aubri Spicer and Abby Wilson scored 5 points each for New Lexington.

The Lady Dragons managed to get some separation in the third quarter by extending the lead to 42-29.

Kamryn Barnitz knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 7 points with Reece Barnitz and Allen going 2-for-2 at the foul line and Bruce adding a basket.

Three different players had a basket for New Lexington.

Kamryn Barnitz drained two more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while sister Reece had 5 points and Hinkle 4.

Hinkle was 2-for-2 and Reece Barnitz 1-of-2 at the line as Fairland made just 3-of-6 free throws in the quarter and 8-of-13 for the game.

Lydia Stephens hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Kim Kellogg hit a trey and scored 4 points and Spicer had 4 points in the quarter for the Lady Panthers.

Stephens had 12 points and Spicer 11 for New Lexington (18-6).

New Lexington 10 12 7 14 = 43

Fairland 17 12 13 17 = 59

NEW LEXINGTON (18-6): Lydia Stephens 4 1 1-1 12, Cami Huffman 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Abrams 0 0 1-2 1, Kim Kellogg 1 1 3-4 8, Trinity Cook 3 0 0-0 6, Abby Wilson 2 0 1-1 5, Aubri Spicer 4 1 0-0 11. Totals: 14 3 6-8 43. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (23-2): Reece Barnitz 3 0 3-4 9, Bree Allen 4 1 2-3 13, Tomi Hinkle 2 2 2-4 12, Kamryn Barnitz 0 6 1-2 19, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-2 6. Totals: 12 9 8-13 . Rebounds: 43 (Allen 14, Bruce 10, Hinkle 9).