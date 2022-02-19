Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund grant applications now available

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to announce that grant applications for the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio are now available.

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund supports projects and activities of nonprofit and public organizations in the 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio.

Projects should improve quality of life with an emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs, all of which are areas Mr. Myers worked passionately to address. At least two $800 grants will be awarded in 2022.

Applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers and must be submitted by Monday, March 21.

Don Myers served Appalachian Ohio for years as the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. During his years of service, Mr. Myers advocated for the region, bringing countless financial investments to support Appalachian Ohio’s progress in meeting basic needs, including infrastructure development necessary for quality of life and economic progress.

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund remembers Mr. Myers’ concern for basic, overlooked needs and celebrates his legacy by providing grants that address those needs throughout the region he held closest to his heart.

Last year, grantees included the John Gee Black Historical Center, Inc. in Gallia County and Vinton County High School. The John Gee Black Historical Center received funding to support building improvements to expand community access to educational and cultural programming opportunities. Vinton County High School received funding to support the Menstrual Equity project to provide menstrual hygiene products to students who may not have access to personal care items.

The 2022 grant applications are due by Monday, March 21. Applications may be submitted online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers. For any questions, contact FAO at 740-753-1111.

Since 1998, FAO has been working with donors who are passionate about Appalachian Ohio, its communities and its future. The organization helps donors give back in ways that are meaningful – to them and to our region.

To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and opportunities to give, grow and create with FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or contact info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111.