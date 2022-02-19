Driver crashes into H&R Block building

The Ironton Police Department is looking for a driver who ran a white Kia into the H&R Block building around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday while employees were in the store.

After hitting the building, the driver managed to back out of the store, run into a trash can and then take off before crushing into concrete-filled metal poles in front of Buffalo Wild Wings. The driver then fled on foot before officers arrived.

The police were still looking for the driver of the car on Friday afternoon.

The Ironton Police Department has said that it will be stepping up traffic enforcement in the The Ironton Hills Plaza and will be issuing tickets and towing vehicles as necessary.