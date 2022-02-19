EDITORIAL: To honor those who served

Those visiting the Ironton City Center in recent years have likely noticed the large exhibit of the William C. Lambert Museum and Archives at the rear of the first floor of the building.

The display showcases the life of the famed World War I aviator and Ironton resident. Its collection contains artifacts from his life, from uniforms to equipment to even a brace Lambert invented for holding a tobacco pipe.

This spring, the museum is planning an expanded display, focusing on those from Ironton who fought in World War II.

They are seeking photos, artifacts and information on local veterans of that conflict.

They are planning two sessions this week at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton to record information, scan photographs and document what is shared.

The first will take place on Tuesday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the library’s genealogy room, followed by another on Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. in the meeting room.

If you have a veteran in your family or have information on locals who fought in World War II, then we encourage you to drop by and see that they are honored.