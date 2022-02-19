Johnson launches new podcast

‘Red, White, and Bill’ available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

MARIETTA — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, launched his new podcast, “Red, White, and Bill with Congressman Bill Johnson” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify on Wednesday.

The podcast will feature conversations with guests of interest to the residents of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.

Johnson said the goal of the podcast is to engage guests on topics important to Ohioans and that’s why the first episode will be about the energy sector — a crucial part of the economy in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.

“I’m excited to share the conversations I’ve been having with guests on Red, White, and Bill,” Johnson said. “We’ll have episodes on everything from energy policy as it relates to Ukraine, why we’re so polarized as a nation, and the issues facing veterans in Ohio and across the country. And that’s just the beginning.”

Johnson said through his time serving the citizens of the Sixth District, he’s come across many incredible people with fascinating stories and is looking forward to sharing these stories via half-hour conversations available on major podcast platforms.

“Statistics suggest that over one-third of Americans regularly consume podcasts,” Johnson noted. “And it’s clear that people value transparency in government. I want to let my constituents in on conversations that matter surrounding issues that affect their everyday lives.”

Johnson hopes to release podcasts on a regular, monthly basis.

Interested listeners can find out more about the podcast, and how to subscribe, at BillJohnsonLeads.com/podcast.

Johnson, a U.S. Air Force veteran and businessman, represents the 6th Congressional District in Ohio, which includes Lawrence County.

He was elected in 2010 and will be seeking a seventh term this year.