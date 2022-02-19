Library Club offers STEM learning, crafts (WITH GALLERY)

Main location, branches hosting variety of events for all ages

“We’re going to have a battle,” assistant librarian Sherri Pack said, as she arranged cardboard boxes into two forts in the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library’s meeting room on Tuesday.

Two groups of children lined up behind each fort and took aim with the snowman shooters they had built earlier in the craft portion of “Kids Can….Club,” from plastic cups and balloons, which they then used to launch ping pong balls at each other.

Pack said the event is held twice a month at the library in Ironton and takes place at its branches as well. It is open to ages kindergarten through fifth grade and is one of the library’s youth activities organized by librarian Jan Gullett.

The children are invited to participate in activities which allow them to create, explore, experiment and play, incorporating art, crafts and STEM learning.

Other activities scheduled throughout the month at the library and branches include Preschool Storytime, Teen M.E.E.T., featuring games, talk and crafts for grades 6-12, the Briggs Builders LEGO club, Baby and Toddler Time and Homeschool Hub.

A full schedule of programming at all locations is available on the library’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BriggsysKids. Events for children and adults can be found at https://www.briggslibrary.com/calendar/month or call your local branch for details.