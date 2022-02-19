Property transfers

• Corey D. Newman and Tiffany Newman to David L. and Hope L. Rowe and Tiffany Newman, Perry, $92,245

• David E. Rowe to Lee M. Lankton and Nancy K. Lankton, Proctorville, $27,000

• Randy R. Lavender and Teresa L. Lavender to Jennifer Conley, South Point, $90,000

• Amanda N. Cooper to Cody Canterberry and Mariah Smith, Proctorville, $188,000

• Pamela Doss and Daniel Doss to Jason D. Coleman Murdock, Kitts Hill, $40,000

• Matthew Maynard and Kara Maynard to Bradley Vinnett Engebretson, Chesapeake, $219,000

• Jenni L. Carey to Bryan Johnson and Jill Johnson, Coal Grove, $17,500

• Jarritt Lee Mullins to Ellen C. Fields and Aaron S. Fields, Coal Grove, $10,000

• Marsha and David L. Henson and Teresa and David A. Viglianco to Phillip Viars and Sara Viars, Rome Township, $20,000

• Charles Anthony Lucas and Cathy Lucas to Charles Ferris, Proctorville, $8,000

• Michael Shafer and Rita Townsend to Summer Shaffer, 4th Ward, $15,000

• Rowena D. Ball and James F. Ball, by PSO to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Chesapeake, $80,333

• Jane Robinson Lawless to Donald Ray Robinson and Robert Dale Robinson, 1st Ward, $90,000

• Richard D. Haynes and Anne M. Haynes to Market Street Holdings, Ironton, $500,000

• Lisa Beard Cooke ½ Int to T&D SP Properties LLC, South Point, $13,500

• Raymond Bailey Estate Int to T&D SP Properties LLC, South Point, $13,500

• Estate of John D. Corn to Brian Matthew McClellan and Cassie Marie McClellan, Ironton, $61,000

• Jordyn M. Robinson to Tyler Henderson and Brittany Henderson, Proctorville, $1,500

• Harold and Brandy Bruce to John II and Samantha J. Breeding, Ironton, $349,900

• Danny J. Holschuh and Lorelei Holschuh to Grey Stone Properties, Proctorville, $55,000

• Francesca Karle to Pardeep Kumar and Elaine Grace Kumar, Crown City, $37,400

• Nathaniel B. Johnson to Brooklynn Michelle Wilson, Ironton, $60,000

• Philip A. Rice to Philip A. Rice II, Chesapeake, $22,662.91

• Mike Kellogg and April Kellogg to Dakota S. Pennington and Dreama E. Pennington, Chesapeake, $133,000

• Carla Adkins by PSO to The Bank of New York Mellon, successor to The Bank of New York, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee on behalf of the holders of the CIT Mortgage Loan Trust, 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-1, South Point, $65,400

• Blaine Kidd to Brian Lee Kidd Sr., Elizabeth, $70,000

• Willie J. Cloud Kalynda D. Cloud to Brittany Michelle Cerry, Ironton, $198,500

• Wayne L. Lively and Karen T. Lively to Ana Maria Gonzales Cadavid and Daniel Vilchez, Proctorville, $435,000

• Bryan E. Collins to Rebekah I. McClintock, Proctorville, $117,500

• Elden P. Whit III and Patricia D. White to Mathias Wallace, Pedro, $299,999

• Robert and Amy Patterson to Isaac and Clarah Floyd, Ironton, $105,000

• Mike Finley, James D. Hayes, Debra S. Hayes to Brandy L. Leisure and Charles S. Leisure, South Point, $114,000

• Keith Alan Ferguson to Danny and Carolyn Sue Coleman, Fayette, $50,000

• Adrienne Booton AKA Adrienne Booton-Jones and Travis C. Jones to Eli Lucas, Proctorville, $210,000

• Emily A. Perdew AKA Emily Ann Tufts and Andrew C. Tufts to Andrew C. Tufts, Chesapeake, $161,000

• Heritage Apartments LLC to B and A Properties LLC, South Point, $1,308,000

• Tammy L. Bailey and Arnold Keith Bailey to Leah Bailey, South Point, $160,000

• Cynthia W. McDonald et al to Samuel J. and Nicolette Shelton, Ironton, $75,000

• Daniel Dunford and Jamie L. Wilcox to Harlan Wade Properties LLC, Chesapeake, $98,500

• Quinn Land Development Company LLC to Fabiola Gonzales and Robert McGhee, Proctorville, $68,000

• Damon and Regina Nunnally to Arline Barnes, 4th Ward, $92,000

• NH Rentals LLC to Gregory S. Potter, Ironton, $43,000

• Justin T. Perkey to Thomas Joseph Murphy and Paula Suzanne Murphy, Chesapeake, $134,000

• James Hayes and Debbie Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, South Point, $13,700

• Robyn Dilley and Garry K. Dilley and Karen Lear and James W. Lear to Golden Properties of South Point LLC, South Point, $135,000

• Ashlie L. DeCamp NKA Asklie L. Bailey and Daniel J. Bailey to Melanie McCoy, South Point, $175,600

• Daniel A. Doss and Pamela J. Doss to Brian A. Garrison, Ironton, $22,000

• City Amusement Enterprise LLC to Kathy J. Kratzenberg, 4th Ward, $50,000

• Roy C. Roach and Paula J. Roach to Deborah J. Sabin, 4th Ward, $121,000

• Lenny and Debra McClary to Corey Alan and Jennifer Michelle Black, South Point, $40,000

• Brent Irvin to Bernard R. Fulks and Emily K. Fulks, Crown City, $387,500

• Billy Nicholas Whitley and Bethany Elise Whitley to BIll Joseph Copley, Windsor, $1,000

• Richard T. Hieronimus to David Leroy Holland Jr. and Lisa Dawn, Pedro, $184,000

• Shelter Haus Group LLC to Donnie and Lorina Weaver, Aid, $288,000

• Habib Esmaeili and Theresa Esmaeili to Charles London and Reginia Webb, Chesapeake, $18,000

• Jennifer S. Thomas and Jameson Thomas Jr. to Charles Jason Legg, Proctorville, $131,000

• Carla K. Pancake ET AL to Drew Michael White, Kitts Hill, $84,710

• Edna Jean Duncan to Kristina A. Paugh and Ronald K. Duncan, Chesapeake, $122,735

• James D. Hayes and Debra S. Hayes to Caleb Hunter, Ironton, $70,000

• Shelli Kates and Sheri Bishop ET AL to Sheri Bishop, Lawrence, $26,000

• Wally and Carol Haugen to Bill Dingus, Proctorville, $14,000.