Reds holding job fair on Wednesday

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department is looking for additional team members in preparation for the 2022 season.

Interested applicants can attend a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Bally Sports Club at Great American Ball Park. (Enter ballpark near Reds Hall of Fame and Museum)

Available positions in Seasonal Public Safety Security and Seasonal Guest Services include:

• Ushers

• Ticket Takers

• Suite Ambassadors

• Fan Accommodations

• Access Coordinators

• Elevator Operators

• Runners

• Public Safety Security

Walk-ins are welcome and applications can be submitted in advance online at reds.com/Jobs .

Applicants must be 18 years and older. Experience is not required for these positions; however, a friendly, positive attitude is necessary.

Reds Game Day Team Members are true ambassadors for the Reds at Great American Ball Park. Their daily interactions with the best fans in baseball provide an enjoyable game day experience.

The full list of positions available, responsibilities and qualifications can be found at reds.com/Jobs .

The Cincinnati Reds are an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is the policy of the Cincinnati Reds to ensure equal employment opportunity without discrimination or harassment on the basis of race color, national origin, religion or creed, sex, age, disability, citizenship status, marital status, genetic predisposition or carrier status, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law.