Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

Published 11:10 pm Sunday, February 20, 2022

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James’ team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn’t afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

TEAM DURANT (160)

Tatum 4-10 0-0 8, Wiggins 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 14-20 3-3 36, Morant 3-6 0-0 6, Young 5-13 0-0 13, Middleton 1-8 2-2 5, LaVine 5-7 0-0 12, Gobert 3-3 0-0 6, Towns 4-8 0-0 9, Ball 7-11 0-0 18, Booker 9-18 0-0 20, Murray 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 66-122 7-7 160.

TEAM LEBRON (163)

Antetokounmpo 15-21 0-0 30, James 11-24 0-0 24, Jokic 4-5 0-0 10, Curry 17-30 0-0 50, DeRozan 4-8 2-2 10, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Doncic 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 5-6 0-0 10, Garland 5-12 0-0 13, Paul 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 67-119 2-2 163.

Team Durant 45 49 45 21 160
Team LeBron 47 46 45 25 163

3-Point Goals–Team Durant 21-59 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4), Team LeBron 27-62 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Team Durant 50 (Embiid 10), Team LeBron 48 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists–Team Durant 41 (Young 10), Team LeBron 40 (James, Jokic 8). Total Fouls–Team Durant 2, Team LeBron 6.

