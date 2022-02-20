FOOD: Chicken Tortilla Soup, Air Fryer Crispy (Un) Fried Chicken

Chicken Tortilla Soup

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts,

visible fat discarded, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

• 2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed

• 2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth

• 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added, diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1/4 cup finely chopped onion

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon ancho powder

• 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 corn tortillas (6 inches each), cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips

• 1 corn tortilla (6 inches), torn into pieces

• 2-4 tablespoons snipped fresh cilantro

• 1/4 cup finely chopped avocado

• 1/4 medium red bell pepper, cut into matchstick-size strips

In slow cooker, stir chicken, corn, broth, tomatoes, onion, sugar, ancho powder, garlic and salt. Cook, covered, on low, 6-8 hours, or on high, 3-4 hours.

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

On baking sheet, arrange tortilla strips in single layer. Bake 8-10 minutes, or until crisp. Transfer baking sheet to cooling rack. Let strips stand 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer to airtight container and set aside.

When soup is ready, transfer 1 cup to food processor or blender. Stir in tortilla pieces. Let mixture stand 1 minute. Process until smooth.

Stir mixture into soup. Stir in cilantro.

Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with avocado, bell pepper and reserved tortilla strips.

Air Fryer Crispy (Un) Fried Chicken

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

• 1/2 teaspoon ground oregano

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

• 1/2-1 cup low-fat buttermilk

• 1/2 tablespoon hot pepper sauce (optional)

• 1/3 cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

• 1/3 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 4 ounces each), visible fat discarded, flattened to 1/4-inch thickness, patted dry with paper towels

• Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 390˚F. In shallow dish or pie pan, whisk flour, parsley, oregano, pepper and cayenne.

In separate shallow dish or pie pan, whisk buttermilk and hot sauce.

In third shallow dish or pie pan, stir panko and Parmesan.

Place dishes and large plate in row. Dip chicken in flour mixture then buttermilk mixture then panko mixture, turning to coat at each step and gently shaking off excess. Using fingertips, gently press panko mixture so it adheres. Place chicken on plate. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Lightly spray chicken with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange chicken in single layer in air fryer basket, working in batches if needed. Cook 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center and coating is golden brown, turning once halfway through and lightly spraying with nonstick cooking spray.