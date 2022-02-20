Greta Van Fleet to perform in Huntington on March 19

Huntington, W.Va. — Following this year’s sold-out headline events and a number one Billboard Rock Album, Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are confirmed for their forthcoming Dreams in Gold tour, which kicks off March 10 and will include a stop in Huntington, West Virginia at Mountain Health Arena on March 19.

Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and critically acclaimed rising artist The Velveteers will support the North American shows.

Strange Horizons, the band’s specialty events in 2021, saw sold-out shows in Nashville, Bridgeport, Chicago and Los Angeles. The group’s critically acclaimed album The Battle at Garden’s Gate was released earlier this year to extensive chart success and fanfare, debuting at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 1 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.