Road lighting, roundabout work in progress

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 7 / State Route 527 Lighting upgrade – Work has begun on a project to upgrade lighting at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 527. Most work will be completed using shoulder closures only, however some temporary lane closures may be necessary. Estimated completion: Spring.

• Solida Road Roundabout Improvement – Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work will be performed using temporary lane restrictions. At least one, 12-foot lane will be maintained throughout construction on Solida Road. Estimated completion: February.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.