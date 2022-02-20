Tribune is finalist for 8 Ohio APME awards

Results to be announced April 3

Finalists have been announced for the annual Associated Press Media Editors awards and The Ironton Tribune is a finalist in eight categories for work in 2021.

Jim Crawford, a regular contributor for the opinion page, is a finalist for Best Columnist, while Tribune community editor Heath Harrison is a finalist for Best Editorial Writer.

Tribune creative director Kandi Thompson is a finalist for Best Graphics Artist and for Best Full Page Design.

And James Walker, longtime sports editor for the paper, is a finalist for Best Headline Writer, Best Sports Columnist, Best Sports Writer and Best Sports Special Section for The Ironton Tribune’s annual “Pigskin Preview.”

Finalists are grouped in divisions, according to circulation size. The Ironton Tribune submits in Division 1, which has the largest number of competitors.

Entries were submitted from across the state in January. Placement of awards will be announced at a luncheon at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center in Columbus on Sunday April 3.

Last year, The Ironton Tribune won general excellence and led in its division.