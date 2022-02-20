Trimble downs Lady Vikings in district semifinals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings knew what they had to do, but they didn’t do it. And there is a reason why.

The Trimble Lady Tomcats.

The Lady Tomcats showed why they are ranked 7th in the Associated Press poll as they used their size and pressure to beat the Lady Vikings 72-37 in the Division 4 district semifinals on Saturday.

“Trimble is really good. Going into the game we knew that we would have to shoot well, take care of the ball and then force them into turnovers,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“We shot 14-of-56, had 18 turnovers and only forced five. Their size bothered us. We missed a lot of shots we usually make.”

Trimble (19-4) had four players in double figures as Briana Osrborne had 18 points, Jayne Six 14, Laikyn Imler 10 and Emily Young had 16 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 5 blocks. Six hauled in 13 rebounds.

Symmes Valley (15-9) was led by Kylee Thompson with 8 points including two 3-pointers. Desiree Simpson ripped down 16 rebounds while Jenna Malone and Jordan Ellison had 2 assists.

Briana Osborne hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Young got 6 points as Trimble jumped out to a 20-11 first quarter lead.

Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 pints while Simpson had 3 points for the Lady Vikings.

Young knocked down a pair of treys, Six scored 8 points, Taylor Orsborne hit a trey and Imler had 4 points as the Lady Tomcats opened up a 44-22 halftime lead.

Malone sank a trifecta and scored 5 points, Ellison had 4 points and Hailee Beckett a basket to account for all of the Symmes Valley scoring in the quarter.

Six and both Taylor and Briana Orsborne scored 4 points each in the third quarter as the lead went to 60-31.

Thompson had a 3-pointer as four different players scored for the Lady Vikings.

Despite the loss, Pierce said the Lady Vikings had a very successful season.

We had a good year. We won 15 games, finished second in the league and won a sectional for the first time in 25 years,” said Pierce.

“We have a lot returning next year. Our future is bright but we will miss our seniors Hailee Gordon, Jenna Malone and Kylee Thompson.”

Trimble plays South Webster at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the district finals.

Sym. Valley 11 11 9 6 = 37

Trimble 20 24 16 12 = 72

SYMMES VALLEY (15-9): Jenna Malone 1 1 1-2 6, Desiree Simpson 1 0 3-4 5, Kylee Thompson 1 2 0-2 8, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Abby Otsby 1 0 1-2 3, Hailee Beckett 2 0 0-0 4, Lindsey Thompson 0 0 0-0 0, Jayda Patterson 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14-56 4 5-10 37. 3-pt goals: 4-13. Rebounds: 38 (Simpson 16). Assists: 8 (Malone 2, Ellison 2). Steals: 3. Blocks: 5. Turnovers: 18. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

GLOUSTER TRIMBLE (19-4): Jaylee Orsborne 2 1 0-0 7, Laikyn Imler 5 0 0-4 10, Briana Orsborne 4 3 1-2 18, Emily Young 4 2 2-3 16, Jayne Six 6 0 2-2 14, Lydia Beha 1 0 0-0 2, Sophia Ives 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Weber 0 1 0-0 3, Emily Valentine 0 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Kittle 1 0 0-0 2, Madaline Yuska 0 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Hardy 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-73 5-11 72. 3-pt goals: 7-20. Rebounds: 46 (Six 13). Assists: 15 (Young 5). Steals: 15 (Young 4). Blocks: 10 (Young 5). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.