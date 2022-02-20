What love is… from perspective of a child

What does love mean? That question was posed to a group of 4–8-year-old children and their answers may surprise you:

Rebecca, age 8, said: “When my grandmother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails anymore. So my grandfather does it for her all the time, even when his hands got arthritis too. That’s love.”

“When someone loves you, the way they say your name is different. You just know that your name is safe in their mouth.” (Billy, age 4)

“Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on shaving cologne and they go out and smell each other.” (Karl, age 5)

“Love is when you go out to eat and give somebody most of your French fries without making them give you any of theirs.” (Chrissy, age 6)

“Love is when my mommy makes coffee for my daddy and she takes a sip before giving it to him, to make sure the taste is OK.” (Danny, age 7)

“Love is when you kiss all the time. Then when you get tired of kissing, you still want to be together and you talk more. My mommy and daddy are like that. They look gross when they kiss!” (Emily, age 8)

“Love is what’s in the room with you at Christmas if you stop opening presents and listen.” (Bobby, age 7)

“If you want to learn to love better, you should start with a friend who you hate.” (Nikka, age 6)

“Love is when you tell a guy you like his shirt, then he wears it every day.” (Noelle, age 7)

“Love is like a little old woman and a little old man who are still friends even after they know each other so well.” (Tommy, age 6)

“Love is when Mommy gives Daddy the best piece of chicken.” (Elaine, age 5)

“Love is when mommy sees daddy smelly and sweaty and still says he is handsomer than Robert Redford.” (Chris, age 7)

“Love is when your puppy licks your face even after you left him alone all day.” (Mary Ann, age 4)

“I know my older sister loves me because she gives me all her old clothes and has to go out and buy new ones.” (Lauren, age 4)

What does God mean when He says, “I love you.”

1 John 4:9-10 explains it this way, “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” (NIV)

God loves you more than any person on earth ever could and He proved it through His Son, Jesus Christ. If you ever doubt Jesus’ love for you, just look at the nail prints in His hands and feet. Because actions speak louder than words!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.