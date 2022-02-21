Coal Grove appoints fiscal officer

COAL GROVE — Filling vacancies continued to be the focus of business at a special meeting of Coal Grove’s village Council on Tuesday.

Council member Denise Paulus said Courtney Rice was appointed as the village’s fiscal officer.

Paulus said the council also interviewed and set wages for police officers.

The village’s entire police force resigned in January, following the announcement of the resignation of Randy Lewis as police chief.

Mayor Gary Sherman named Bill Murphy as police chief and he was confirmed by council at a special meeting on Feb. 11. Murphy had previously served as chief of police in the Village of Proctorville for 13 years.

Paulus said next week’s meeting may have the acceptance of job offers for police positions.

Council member Andy Holmes, who was absent at Tuesday’s meeting, said he expects the council will approve the roster of officers.

“Then we can fill out the ranks of the police department,” he said.