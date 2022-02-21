Diana Cannon

Feb. 26, 1943–Feb. 19, 2022

Diana Cannon, 78, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Diana was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Paintsville, Kentucky; a daughter to the late Crawford and Dorothy (Spradlin) Crace.

Diana was a nurse’s aide and caregiver for 20-plus years and retired from Fout’s Personal Care.

She attended C3 Church of South Point.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lynn Allen and Beatrice Barker; and two brothers, Ernest LeeRoy Crace and Lewis Ray Crace

She is survived by son, Brian (Erin) Music, of Coal Grove; two daughters, Ronda (Lee) Morrison, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Deborah (Forest) Music, of Ironton; sister, Mary Carroll; five grandchildren, Ryan Music, Erica Smith, Jimmy Lemon, Kristin Lemon and Chase Music, and three great-grandchildren, Kylee Music, Isaac Lemon and Ian Lemon

Per Diana’s wishes, there will be no services.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Cannon family with arrangements.

