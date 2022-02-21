Joseph Morris

May 31, 1947–Feb. 18, 2022

Joseph Sherman Morris, age 74, passed away at his home on Feb. 18, 2022.

He was born on May 31, 1947, to the late Sherman and Avenelle Lawless Morris.

He was the husband of Brenda Freeman Morris.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Ironton.

He was a retired tool and die maker from Ford Motor Company.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Joseph Sherman Morris II, Brandon Gabriel (Jen) Morris, Joshua Taylor (Jessica) Morris; one daughter, Cathlena Joanne (Doug) Lay; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Debbie Joyce.

A funeral mass will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, with Father Thomas Nelson officiating.

A visitation will be one hour before the mass at the church.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting the family.