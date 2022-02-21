Walter Hoptry

Walter “Hoppy” Hoptry, 91 of Ironton, died on January 20th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Fern Hoptry, of Ironton.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene, Fourth and Pleasant streets, Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the church.

Hoppy requested that, instead of flowers, please make a donation to Ironton First Nazarene Church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

