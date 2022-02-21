Walter Hoptry

Published 11:39 am Monday, February 21, 2022

By Obituaries

Walter Hoptry

Walter “Hoppy” Hoptry, 91 of Ironton, died on January 20th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Fern Hoptry, of Ironton.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene, Fourth and Pleasant streets, Ironton.

Visitation for family and friends will be noon until time of the service at the church.

Hoppy requested that, instead of flowers, please make a donation to Ironton First Nazarene Church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

More Obituaries

Robert Price

Diana Cannon

Joseph Morris

Dorothy McComas

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...