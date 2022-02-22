Beverly Bryson

Beverly Kay Bryson, 72, of Pikeville, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, 31 Township Road 1194, Proctorville.

Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Bryson family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.