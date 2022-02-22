Beverly Bryson

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Obituaries

Beverly Bryson

Beverly Kay Bryson, 72, of Pikeville, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, 31 Township Road 1194, Proctorville.

Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the Bryson family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Rita Layne

Marjorie Mays

Steven Stewart II

Carol Haynes

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...