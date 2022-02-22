Carol Haynes

Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Obituaries

Carol Haynes

Carol Haynes, 68, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Shorty Haynes.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Rita Layne

Marjorie Mays

Steven Stewart II

Beverly Bryson

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...