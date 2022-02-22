Carol Haynes

Carol Haynes, 68, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Shorty Haynes.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.